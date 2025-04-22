If entering the game is slow, you need to turn off the shader. If you encounter cloud storage issues, simply log in to your account again.

[Win7 related]

This theoretically fixes the issue of Win7 not being able to open games (the nw. js version has been changed to 0.68, which should be the most commonly used nw), and achievements can be correctly connected (Steam no longer supports Win7, so if you still can't play, we recommend upgrading your system)

[Handle related]

The controller has added a basic button adaptation, where A is for confirmation, B is for return and menu, and (the previous Y was too far away) LB is for enemy situation, LT RT is for flipping up and down pages, which has led to the situation where if the player does not actively adapt,

The default configuration of the controller is very difficult to use and not very intelligent. The menu keys have all changed to+signs. Now the overall operation logic is similar to that of keyboard and mouse, that is, return and menu are the same key

If you encounter any problems while playing with the controller, you can also contact me in the discussion group or Q group.

If the controller fails, you can consider placing the mouse inside the game interface (currently, it seems that the controller will fail when the mouse leaves the game interface)

Now you can see the operation prompts for the controller and keyboard in the picture book of Qianyuan Treasure Mirror, and the initial game also added the operation prompts for the controller

[Plot freezes]

Chapter 2 [Bright Day Fantasy] General Li, I found that some players have a probability of not being able to defeat the tigers in the Fantasy three times in a row and getting stuck (they have run out of tickets and are unwilling to read files or change difficulty levels)

When fighting against the White Sha Soul for the first time here, if you cannot defeat the Tiger, the game will end and you will no longer fly directly out of the illusion.

In this way, the game ends and your save will be sent to the underworld by your master. It's very close and won't cause this strange plot to get stuck.

By the way, we will increase the number of tickets provided by Mingtian Mirage from 3 to 5

Fishing related

The challenge store in Qian Yuanbaojian has added the sale of Sea King Fishing, where you can buy a 100 point challenge point (after the end of Chapter 2)

If you have been playing for a long time and forget about the fishing rod, you can still purchase fishing equipment here

The 100 challenge points in this version are still quite easy.

At present, it seems that I have descended from Changshan. If I had not purchased fishing gear and bait before, it would have made it impossible to fulfill the old man's request. Now, there is a new item store selling fishing gear and bait in Qinghe County after the war,

The task of becoming a fishing expert can definitely be completed.

And subsequently, prop stores in Dazhou have increased the sales of green bamboo poles and fishing baits. At Chenliu Props Store in Sizhou respectively

Xiangyang Props Store in Jingzhou Chaisang Props Store in Yangzhou Jiameng Pass Props Store in Yizhou.

[Some Content Optimization]

[Changshan] A small path has been added on the side of Changshan Mountain that leads directly to Taoyuan Village. (This path is very good and avoids some misleading mountain road signs that previously misled players.)

Make it easier to explore some details of Changshan.

I fixed some abnormal shadows in Taoyuan Village along the way.

0. The probability of encountering enemies in Yangzhou Cave has been reduced from 30 steps to 60 steps, which was a bit too frequent before

After the Battle of Guns and Swords, the original text of Wang Yue's sword Zhan Lu was handed over to Tong Yuan as a token, and an explanation was added that Wang Yue considered himself a failure. To avoid making players feel like there are any swords or other items left for Zhao Yun, which could lead to them having to rummage through boxes and cabinets.

(The master has already given the inherited gun, there are no swords left to give.)

2. Reduce the price of the props/fortune telling items sold by General Li on Changshan, making it as easy as possible to purchase them, as they cannot be accessed after descending the mountain. And the sale of these two destiny signs has been increased in the treasure shop in Jizhou

(The judgment condition is that if you do not possess the Hidden Jade in the Stone, you can purchase these two destiny signs and Spring and Autumn formulas again)

3. Send the Qianyuan Treasure Mirror from the Tree of the Underworld to increase judgment. If already owned, it will no longer be given as a gift. (To avoid two strange treasures appearing)

(Try to minimize some information that may be misunderstood by players)

4. A monster that can eliminate snake venom has been added in Chengdu. If players encounter a flashing red light on the screen, they can go to eliminate it (the Dragon Slayer Platform is also equipped with this function, which can be found in "Fix Abnormalities")

Old players may encounter this problem in Chapter 6, Yangzhou Cave, or Chapter 8, Fushui City,

It is still probabilistic in nature, and the problem can only be triggered if the character dies after being poisoned and does not resurrect during combat.

5. Now the screen will not flash red light. Simply delete the source code. Even if you accidentally trigger poisoning, there will only be bleeding, but the screen will no longer flash when walking. (You may not even notice)

6. Fixed the issue where the malevolent energy sometimes does not disappear after being exchanged, and also fixed the problem of the description of 'evil defeat' being a universal issue along the way

7. Fixed the issue with two pills

8. Fixed the issue where the Zhan Gang Sword could not be stacked.

9. Fixed the issue where players couldn't buy mushrooms and chives in the later stages, and added the sale of these two vegetables in Fushui, Yizhou, Chengdu, and Jianye, Yangzhou

10. Fixed the issue of eight golden lock arrays being unable to break and exit in certain special circumstances. It has now been completely repaired.

11. Fixed a traffic issue in a cave in Changsha that would cause players to walk to white areas, making it difficult to find the location of the crossbow.

After Chapter 2, most weapon stores have added the sale of Fire Refining Stones, which in some cases can be opened faster than in the Qianyuan Treasure Mirror. If you forget that the Qianyuan Treasure Mirror can be purchased, you can still buy it normally.

13. Fixed the issue where the sharp cut of the flying swallow in the training tower would cause bleeding. (Finally found the problem, it turned out to be the flashing red light on the screen caused by Feiyan killing someone)

14. Fixed and planted an orange tree

15. Fixed the issue in Chapter 6 where players of the Five Elements Illusion could get stuck at the door if they came out directly from the illusion without teleportation

16. Fixed the issue of Zhang Ning's seller model in some treasure stores.

17. Fixed the issue of incorrect description of the Royal Spirit Pill

18. Slightly increased the damage of Xiahou Lan's martial arts Mingzheng Dian Xing.