Hi friends. Just a quick update that's mostly bug fixes and minor balance adjustments:

The 3 Toxic Players/Slimes encounter on the first floor can now spawn a Micro Micromanager instead of a Toxic Player or Slime.

Corporate Hell difficulty modifier (enemy damage) increased slightly.

Fixed a bug with upgrading an existing skill resetting cycle rate to base value.

Changed the "Hard Times" achievement to trigger when achieved at any difficulty above Hard.

Wondershot (Talent): random damage range increased from 0-200% to 0-225%.

Fixed a visual bug with enemy death animations not completing, specific to certain MacOS versions (much appreciated to anyone playing on Mac reporting bugs).

Charged Shield icon now displays correctly.

Fixed several translation inconsistencies/errors. Updated Japanese, Spanish, and French translations.

Unbalanced Mechanic attack pattern changed to 40 Poison and 30 Burn (down from 99 Poison and 33 Burn).

Macho Badman is now slightly less impotent.

Lovestruck Knight attack damage increased to 3 (from 2).

Risque Influencer attack damage increased to 23 (from 22).

Toxic Slime attack damage increased to 9 (from 8).

Sally has been working out and now has 35 Health (up from 30).

CEO first attack damage increased to 9x3 (from 8x3).

Decreased volume on the player insanity sound effect (the pitch-shifting ambience). This is now muted when "Reduce Insanity FX" is enabled in the game settings.

Added Turn Decay, Contact Decay, and Contact Poison to the help panel.

Modified visual FX for several skills to be less glaring/fullscreen.