22 April 2025 Build 18188555 Edited 22 April 2025 – 06:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DXP Events Removed (For Now):
Removing DXP events because getting the time from a server is buggy and possibly a future liability if the server changes owners.
Might re-add using system date and time later.

