Fixed an issue where text and asset size of the pause menu was too small on some screen
Fixed an issue that caused an crash in the shop when selling a level 2 attachment when its level 3 upgrade was available to purchase
Attachment cards in the shop now reset properly if that attachment is sold
Blackstar Castle: patch #2
Update notes via Steam Community
