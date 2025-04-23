 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18188552 Edited 23 April 2025 – 02:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where text and asset size of the pause menu was too small on some screen

  • Fixed an issue that caused an crash in the shop when selling a level 2 attachment when its level 3 upgrade was available to purchase

  • Attachment cards in the shop now reset properly if that attachment is sold

Changed files in this update

Depot 2462091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link