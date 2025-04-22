 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18188540 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This updates contains minor balancing, a fix for the respawns not working as intended and sone updates to the tutorial.

Gameplay

  • Fixed Air Respawns in Zone / bulk respawning in one place

  • Improved Zone Visibility

  • Reduced Weapon Movement/Animation when Jumping in ADS

Balancing

  • Slightly decreased MP34 hipfire accuracy

  • Slightly increased the time when aiming in to make the Kar a bit less useful on close range

  • Slightly decreased the kar headshot damage so that the golden headshot perk protects against a oneshot

  • Slightly increased the range of shotguns

  • Slightly decreased inaccuracy for the M1 Garand when strafing

  • Slightly increased the damage radius of grenades

Ranked

  • Added SA ranked rotation region

  • Adjusted timeframes for ranked so we get shorter queues

  • Ranked now grants DOUBLE XP for everything

Misc

  • Added new advanced strats area in tutorial

  • Added legendary items to the aiming range to make testing easier

  • Fixed some small QOL in the tutorial

  • Fixed important bug regarding PS Controller Support

  • Anti Cheat Update

