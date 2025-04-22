This updates contains minor balancing, a fix for the respawns not working as intended and sone updates to the tutorial.
Gameplay
-
Fixed Air Respawns in Zone / bulk respawning in one place
-
Improved Zone Visibility
-
Reduced Weapon Movement/Animation when Jumping in ADS
Balancing
-
Slightly decreased MP34 hipfire accuracy
-
Slightly increased the time when aiming in to make the Kar a bit less useful on close range
-
Slightly decreased the kar headshot damage so that the golden headshot perk protects against a oneshot
-
Slightly increased the range of shotguns
-
Slightly decreased inaccuracy for the M1 Garand when strafing
-
Slightly increased the damage radius of grenades
Ranked
-
Added SA ranked rotation region
-
Adjusted timeframes for ranked so we get shorter queues
-
Ranked now grants DOUBLE XP for everything
Misc
-
Added new advanced strats area in tutorial
-
Added legendary items to the aiming range to make testing easier
-
Fixed some small QOL in the tutorial
-
Fixed important bug regarding PS Controller Support
-
Anti Cheat Update
