22 April 2025 Build 18188359 Edited 22 April 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Flight distance is now displayed in the play scene UI (dropdown from top left panel while disc is in flight).
  • Additionally, the distance from the hole is now also dynamically updated as the disc flies. (If you think this is a little too visually busy though, let me know on discord!)
  • Animation updates
  • Added some voice clips
  • Experimenting with effects and tools for wind and vegetation but I'm not too happy with anything I've come up with so far so I'll have to circle back on those at a later time.

Join the discord! https://discord.gg/sDNJdpX5XU

