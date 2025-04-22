- Flight distance is now displayed in the play scene UI (dropdown from top left panel while disc is in flight).
- Additionally, the distance from the hole is now also dynamically updated as the disc flies. (If you think this is a little too visually busy though, let me know on discord!)
- Animation updates
- Added some voice clips
- Experimenting with effects and tools for wind and vegetation but I'm not too happy with anything I've come up with so far so I'll have to circle back on those at a later time.
Changed files in this update