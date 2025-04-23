・Added support for DLC.

・Increased the drop rates for weapons and skills in dungeons.

・New outfits have been added to Matsuri Apparel, including "Citizen's Clothing", "Marriage Garments", and "Adult Clothes". Also, "Kid's Loungewear" will become available for purchase after completing a certain mission.

・Two new types of bait are now available for purchase after completing certain missions.

・One of the new bait types lets you catch three newly added kinds of fish.

・“Gave the small-fry bait a cooler name. You’re welcome.” —Anthony

・The game now remembers your filter and sort settings.

Also, the default sort order for the Bag has been changed to "Recent."

・Improved the graphics in Old Town Riverside.

・Fixed an issue where items using the "Simple Embroidery Kit" were not showing in the Handcraft menu.

・Various other minor fixes and adjustments.