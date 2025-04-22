This major update introduces a new feature, the Free Play puzzle randomizer!

Just select your favourite stages and the range of difficulties, and the game will serve up a random puzzle within your parameters!

Improvements

Added discord links to the Daily Challenge screen and Settings popup

Added a newsletter sign-up link to the Settings popup

Randomised the loading screen sprite selection

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit in Daily Challenge mode where making lots of mistakes allowed retries

Fixed a broken clue in Train Station VII

Fixed an issue where achievements weren’t unlocking at the end of a chapter

Adjusted scrollwheel sensitivity throughout the game

Making sure the clean sweep achievement unlocks correctly in non-competitive mode

Fixed the missing % symbol for chapter progress in some languages

Fixed the broken hint/mistake counter on the score popup

Various localisation fixes in the puzzle board and settings popup

The "How to Play" screen now correctly resets back to the first page when re-opened

Fixed the selection highlight in the free play menu floating around when first opening the screen

Fixed free play leaderboards not loading correctly when first opening the screen

Fixed the daily and monthly global leaderboards not being fully scrollable when first opened

What's ahead

This update also includes a major upgrade to Unity 6, which brings a range of improvements under the hood and helps prepare the game for future features.

In case these changes cause issues for you, I've created a backup of the previous release under the legacy branch. If you need to, you can switch back via the game properties window in steam:

If you do encounter any issues please post them to the forum or discord, and I'll try to get them resolved as soon as possible.

So what's this all for? Well I’m excited to announce that Logic Town is coming to iOS and Android this year! In fact, you can now pre-register to download the Android version via Google Play, with iOS pre-registration coming very soon.