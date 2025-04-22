This major update introduces a new feature, the Free Play puzzle randomizer!
Just select your favourite stages and the range of difficulties, and the game will serve up a random puzzle within your parameters!
Improvements
-
Added discord links to the Daily Challenge screen and Settings popup
-
Added a newsletter sign-up link to the Settings popup
-
Randomised the loading screen sprite selection
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an exploit in Daily Challenge mode where making lots of mistakes allowed retries
-
Fixed a broken clue in Train Station VII
-
Fixed an issue where achievements weren’t unlocking at the end of a chapter
-
Adjusted scrollwheel sensitivity throughout the game
-
Making sure the clean sweep achievement unlocks correctly in non-competitive mode
-
Fixed the missing % symbol for chapter progress in some languages
-
Fixed the broken hint/mistake counter on the score popup
-
Various localisation fixes in the puzzle board and settings popup
-
The "How to Play" screen now correctly resets back to the first page when re-opened
-
Fixed the selection highlight in the free play menu floating around when first opening the screen
-
Fixed free play leaderboards not loading correctly when first opening the screen
-
Fixed the daily and monthly global leaderboards not being fully scrollable when first opened
What's ahead
This update also includes a major upgrade to Unity 6, which brings a range of improvements under the hood and helps prepare the game for future features.
In case these changes cause issues for you, I've created a backup of the previous release under the legacy branch. If you need to, you can switch back via the game properties window in steam:
If you do encounter any issues please post them to the forum or discord, and I'll try to get them resolved as soon as possible.
So what's this all for? Well I’m excited to announce that Logic Town is coming to iOS and Android this year! In fact, you can now pre-register to download the Android version via Google Play, with iOS pre-registration coming very soon.
