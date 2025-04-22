Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.

◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: April 22nd, 2025

◽️ Game Version: 20250422.2471.W

◽️ Conversation now reflects Zoi’s Primary Emotion

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Previously, Zoi’s conversations were primarily influenced by personality traits and chemistry with others. We’ve improved the system so that when a Zoi experiences one of 22 intense emotional states—such as euphoria, rage, or despair—their dialogue and behaviour now reflect that emotional context more naturally.

[Targeted Emotions] Excitement / Joy / Enthusiasm / Ecstasy / Elation / Laughter / Hysterical Laughter / Euphoria / Anger / Rage / Irritation / Discomfort / Displeasure / Humiliation / Embarrassment / Confusion / Fear / Dread / Surprise / Despair / Depression / Shock

This change reduces awkward interactions that don't match a Zoi’s emotional state. Now, when a Zoi is experiencing an intense emotion, their reactions will reflect it in a more immersive way. When emotions are less heightened, conversations will continue to flow naturally based on day-to-day chemistry between Zois.

You may also notice more intense or even aggressive behavior when Zois are overwhelmed by strong emotions. To keep things balanced, we plan to introduce systems in future updates that help Zois calm down more naturally.

◽️ Karma Interaction Improvements Psycat Alerts Disabled

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Psycat alerts that appeared when the city’s karma level declined will no longer be shown. This change is intended to reduce the feeling of unnecessary judgment during negative situations and help players stay immersed. Karma Rating Criteria Adjusted

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] We’ve revised the evaluation scale from “slightly bad or lower / normal or higher” to “bad or lower / good”. This adjustment helps prevent overly frequent negative evaluations caused by minor fluctuations. Reduced Frequency of Karma Choice Prompts

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Karma-related choices were appearing too often and interrupting the natural flow of gameplay. We've reduced their frequency to allow for a smoother, less disruptive experience. New Conditions for Karma-Related Interactions

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Karma interactions will now consider a Zoi's emotional state and relationship dynamics, resulting in more immersive and context-aware dialogue. 50% Decrease in Karma Interaction Selection Rate

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Karma-related interactions were occurring too frequently, sometimes triggering behaviour that felt out of place. We've decreased the selection rate by 50%, allowing karma changes to progress more gradually and in line with the game’s overall pacing.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

◽️ Fixed an Issue where time continued to pass if the “Play as Existing Family” option was selected in ghost mode and the “No Household Members” popup was left open.

◽️ Fixed an issue where pregnancy attempts were incorrectly handled when the household has 7 members.

◽️ Fixed an issue where MY Textures applied to walls, floors, or ceilings were displayed with incorrect materials.

◽️ Fixed an issue where applying a building preset containing deleted or missing AI textures did not properly remove the unavailable textures.

Ambition/Goal

◽️ Fixed an issue where only certain dialogue options were counted toward the “Have a Positive Conversation” mission.

Career and Interaction

◽️ Fixed an issue where a married NPC with jobs would automatically change back into their work uniform even after manually changing clothes.

◽️ Fixed an issue where Zois would automatically switch to their rabbit hole work uniform even outside of working hours.

◽️ Fixed an issue where queuing the “Propose Marriage” interaction with a Zoi in a set relationship would trigger moving in without completing the marriage.

Crash Fixes

◽️ Fixed a crash that could occur when editing color or material during Build or Create a Zoi mode.

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Alongside this fix, we’ve updated the way textures are sorted. All imported textures will now be added to the bottom of the list in descending order. Previously used textures will also follow this rule. For convenience, newly imported textures will now automatically scroll into view and be focused in the list. We hope this helps improve usability.



◽️ Fixed a crash that could occur when deleting a 3D print mesh while the Zoi was wearing a 3D print accessory in Build Mode.

We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.

The inZOI Team