Fit and finish polishing

Hovering over sold item now still show tooltip

Super relics are now considered discovered when formed

Super Relics now show up on the Collection page

Fixed a bug in Chaos Essence duplicating the relic on the right

Increased scoring ramps

Horn of Plenty and Ring of Clarity now have associated permanence perks

Adjusted the levelling ramps for set scores (via the perks that buff them up)

Fixed a floating point bug that occassionally gave you a massive amount of points

Scoring panel now shows fractional multipliers (ie. Card Mourner and its 0.25mx)

Starter Swap Sarsaparilla potion has been added