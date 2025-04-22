 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18188037
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fit and finish polishing

  • Hovering over sold item now still show tooltip

  • Super relics are now considered discovered when formed

  • Super Relics now show up on the Collection page

  • Fixed a bug in Chaos Essence duplicating the relic on the right

  • Increased scoring ramps

  • Horn of Plenty and Ring of Clarity now have associated permanence perks

  • Adjusted the levelling ramps for set scores (via the perks that buff them up)

  • Fixed a floating point bug that occassionally gave you a massive amount of points

  • Scoring panel now shows fractional multipliers (ie. Card Mourner and its 0.25mx)

  • Starter Swap Sarsaparilla potion has been added

  • Bronze Scorpion got a little buff

