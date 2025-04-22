-
Fit and finish polishing
Hovering over sold item now still show tooltip
Super relics are now considered discovered when formed
Super Relics now show up on the Collection page
Fixed a bug in Chaos Essence duplicating the relic on the right
Increased scoring ramps
Horn of Plenty and Ring of Clarity now have associated permanence perks
Adjusted the levelling ramps for set scores (via the perks that buff them up)
Fixed a floating point bug that occassionally gave you a massive amount of points
Scoring panel now shows fractional multipliers (ie. Card Mourner and its 0.25mx)
Starter Swap Sarsaparilla potion has been added
Bronze Scorpion got a little buff
Build 0.9.71 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
