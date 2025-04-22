Walkers
Hornet
-
Increase turning radius (better than now, less than before)
-
Slight speed increase
-
Reduce pushing power
-
Improve low speed acceleration
Falco
-
Slightly increase Falco speed
-
Improve high speed Falco acceleration
-
Reduce pushing power
Balang/Silur
- Set Balang and Silur HP to the same as the Core.
Balance
-
Increase length of all grapples, some other balance tweaks, swamp lightwood for ceramic in Flotillan
-
Reduce module components to 6 and increase the amount available per trader.
-
Change layer module crafter spawns on to spread it out.
-
Kali Spires loot table adjustments
-
Reduce meteor core drop rate for all asteroid tiers
-
Reduce Large Chest HP to 4500HP.
-
Reduce the amount of times clusters split and their speed. Remove soft and medium damage from cluster bombs.
-
Reworking lumberjack and forager module yields.
-
Increase Koa HP to 20k
-
Add recipe for redwood -> charcoal in the furnace
-
Add recipe for lightwood -> ash in the furnace
-
Increase salt output for Artisan Soil Auger
-
Added iron ore recipe for Artisan Soil Auger for Asteroid map center
-
Fixed Auger collisions
-
Fixed Artisan Soil Auger not spawning soil mound
-
Fixed proxy prime time not set properly
-
Fixed TradePackingActor replicating every server tick
-
Fixed “unlimited” loot on Shaman’s Pit
-
Fixed repeater trajectories.
-
Fixed Gogo, Koa, and Okkam bodies being despawned by siege weapon damage
-
Network optimization pass
-
Performance optimization for wingsuit stamina usage
