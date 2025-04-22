Walkers

Hornet

Increase turning radius (better than now, less than before)

Falco

Balang/Silur

Balance

Increase length of all grapples, some other balance tweaks, swamp lightwood for ceramic in Flotillan

Reduce module components to 6 and increase the amount available per trader.

Change layer module crafter spawns on to spread it out.

Kali Spires loot table adjustments

Reduce meteor core drop rate for all asteroid tiers

Reduce Large Chest HP to 4500HP.

Reduce the amount of times clusters split and their speed. Remove soft and medium damage from cluster bombs.

Reworking lumberjack and forager module yields.

Increase Koa HP to 20k

Add recipe for redwood -> charcoal in the furnace

Add recipe for lightwood -> ash in the furnace

Increase salt output for Artisan Soil Auger

Added iron ore recipe for Artisan Soil Auger for Asteroid map center

Fixed Auger collisions

Fixed Artisan Soil Auger not spawning soil mound

Fixed proxy prime time not set properly

Fixed TradePackingActor replicating every server tick

Fixed “unlimited” loot on Shaman’s Pit

Fixed repeater trajectories.

Fixed Gogo, Koa, and Okkam bodies being despawned by siege weapon damage

Network optimization pass