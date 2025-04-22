 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18187956 Edited 22 April 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Walkers

Hornet

  • Increase turning radius (better than now, less than before)

  • Slight speed increase

  • Reduce pushing power

  • Improve low speed acceleration

Falco

  • Slightly increase Falco speed

  • Improve high speed Falco acceleration

  • Reduce pushing power

Balang/Silur

  • Set Balang and Silur HP to the same as the Core.

Balance

  • Increase length of all grapples, some other balance tweaks, swamp lightwood for ceramic in Flotillan

  • Reduce module components to 6 and increase the amount available per trader.

  • Change layer module crafter spawns on to spread it out.

  • Kali Spires loot table adjustments

  • Reduce meteor core drop rate for all asteroid tiers

  • Reduce Large Chest HP to 4500HP.

  • Reduce the amount of times clusters split and their speed. Remove soft and medium damage from cluster bombs.

  • Reworking lumberjack and forager module yields.

  • Increase Koa HP to 20k

  • Add recipe for redwood -> charcoal in the furnace

  • Add recipe for lightwood -> ash in the furnace

  • Increase salt output for Artisan Soil Auger

  • Added iron ore recipe for Artisan Soil Auger for Asteroid map center

  • Fixed Auger collisions

  • Fixed Artisan Soil Auger not spawning soil mound

  • Fixed proxy prime time not set properly

  • Fixed TradePackingActor replicating every server tick

  • Fixed “unlimited” loot on Shaman’s Pit

  • Fixed repeater trajectories.

  • Fixed Gogo, Koa, and Okkam bodies being despawned by siege weapon damage

  • Network optimization pass

  • Performance optimization for wingsuit stamina usage

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Last Oasis Win64 Depot 903951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link