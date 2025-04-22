This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there prospectors,

Here's an unstable update with initial work-in-progress translations for the early game text for non-English speaking players.

author: ⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.

In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.

To play the unstable:

Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list. Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box. Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list. Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch.

To send us your feedback and join the community:

Join our discord server and select the unstable role via the #role-opt-in! channel. This will add you to the secret unstable channel where you can discuss your feedback/spoilers.

Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Localisation