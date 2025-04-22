-
Made metaprogression much faster and gave more default unlocked maps and commanders
Fixed a few AI bugs
Added/improved a few VFX
Changed SFX for Unnatural Fog to be less grating
Improved coin graphics to be more readable
Update Notes for April 21
