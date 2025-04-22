 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18187836 Edited 22 April 2025 – 04:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made metaprogression much faster and gave more default unlocked maps and commanders

  • Fixed a few AI bugs

  • Added/improved a few VFX

  • Changed SFX for Unnatural Fog to be less grating

  • Improved coin graphics to be more readable

Changed files in this update

