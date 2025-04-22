-
Added Italian Translation!!! Pending QA (Thank you Azzurra Iris Lea Monde!)
-
French Localization Tweaks
-
Fix transitions being invisible after restarting from End Credits.
-
You no longer age once you beat the game (in real life too)
-
Made Boss Doors w/ WeakEye open snappier.
-
Room transitions will remember if you were running.
-
Fixed issue with disappearing worms.
-
Broomerang is now toggleable on/off through menu once you get it.
-
Cricket Memory let's you dig vertically (up/down) with any spell active, and should no longer get you stuck on edges of rooms
-
I think I did one more thing but I forgot.
