22 April 2025 Build 18187701 Edited 22 April 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added Italian Translation!!! Pending QA (Thank you Azzurra Iris Lea Monde!)

  • French Localization Tweaks

  • Fix transitions being invisible after restarting from End Credits.

  • You no longer age once you beat the game (in real life too)

  • Made Boss Doors w/ WeakEye open snappier.

  • Room transitions will remember if you were running.

  • Fixed issue with disappearing worms.

  • Broomerang is now toggleable on/off through menu once you get it.

  • Cricket Memory let's you dig vertically (up/down) with any spell active, and should no longer get you stuck on edges of rooms

  • I think I did one more thing but I forgot.

