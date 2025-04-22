Added Italian Translation!!! Pending QA (Thank you Azzurra Iris Lea Monde!)

French Localization Tweaks

Fix transitions being invisible after restarting from End Credits.

You no longer age once you beat the game (in real life too)

Made Boss Doors w/ WeakEye open snappier.

Room transitions will remember if you were running.

Fixed issue with disappearing worms.

Broomerang is now toggleable on/off through menu once you get it.

Cricket Memory let's you dig vertically (up/down) with any spell active, and should no longer get you stuck on edges of rooms