22 April 2025 Build 18187493 Edited 22 April 2025 – 03:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor Bug Fix
Entering Secret Path no longer sets Talismon Count to Zero

Balancing
Encounters all set to singular wave
Spell Unlock Cost reduced to 250 souls
Powerup Unlock Cost reduced to 500 souls

