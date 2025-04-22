CYBERBUSSY 2069 v1.05.1.06, The BIG Achievement Update, is available now!

🌟 New Features:

Time & Date - New time and date options are now available through the accessibilities, this will allow you to show the time and/or date on the screen.

Settings Available Everywhere - The settings button has been moved to the top left and can now be accessed at anytime.

New Achievements Section - Head to the Achievements section on the main menu to unlock your Achievements! The "Cum Clock" will track your time towards the timed achievements!

Steam Integration & Achievements - With Steam now integrated, there are 48 Achievements to unlock! (If you have already completed the game, or made progress, you will be able to unlock those achievements when you enter the game! However, timed achievements will only start from this update [Please do not quit before 1 minute has accumulated on the "Cum Clock" or your Steam achievements will be reset])

🔧 Improvements:

Updated Gallery Layout - The main image is now slightly bigger and better centered while the preview images and the profile are slightly smaller.

Accessibilities & Language Moved - These have now been moved to the settings and can be accessed at anytime.

Disable Keyboard Controls - The keyboard controls for both the Gallery and during gameplay can now be independently turned off via the "?" button.

Default Puzzle - The Default Puzzle dropdown can now also be accessed via the "?" button.

Rounded Corners Toggle - New toggle for enabling/disabling the rounded corners of the puzzle pieces, this can be found via the "?" button.

How To Play - New section that explains how to play each puzzle, especially a better explanation on how the Combo (Swapping & Rotating) puzzle works, this can be found via the "?" button.

🔄 Changes:

New Steam Input - The steam backend has been updated, you can now use any controller supported by Steam Input to play the game!

New Steam Cloud - Your progress is now saved to the Steam cloud! No more losing your progress when uninstalling the game or changing PC's!

Steam Integration - With Steam now fully integrated into this game, this means you will have to open the game through Steam. If you try to open the game without Steam, it will close to open the game through Steam. (You don't need an internet connection, you just need to be logged into Steam to play)

Steam Name - Your Steam name is now shown on the screen, indicating you're logged in correctly.

Profile Spacing - Adjustments to the profiles spacing were made again with the Gallery changes.