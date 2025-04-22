Thank you for being part of this magical journey!

⚙️ General Fixes & Improvements

🐞 Minor bug fixes.

⚙️ Visual effects optimization.

⚔️ Auto-battle now uses both attacks and skills automatically.

🔊 Volume balancing for smoother audio experience.

🎧 Subtle variations in repetitive sound effects.

🌈 Added a visual equalizer effect that reacts to map and battle music.

⚔️ Combat & Enemies

🗡️ The Deadly Shadow enemy now appears with a sword or axe in addition to the dagger.

👥 Improved enemy grouping logic. Repeating enemies are now labeled (e.g., Deadly Shadow A, B...).

⚡ Some battle animations have been enhanced.

⛅ Environmental Changes

☁️ More weather variety has been implemented across regions.

🏰 Tower of Martyrdom is Now Open!

12 new maps/floors added.

☠️ You no longer get teleported home upon death: a defeat message is shown, and you're returned to the title screen.

💾 You can load from your last save or autosave.

🖼️ Defeat screen visuals improved.

🧪 Free Demo Coming Soon!

A free and fully playable demo of Tales of Miravia is coming to Steam! Ideal for those who want to experience the game before purchasing. 100% free!

✍️ A Letter from the Developer

Hey everyone,

Today I want to share something a bit more personal — beyond the game itself. Tales of Miravia is not just a project to me, it’s a piece of my life. Many people don’t know this, but the game was paused for over a year… not for lack of ideas, but because of my health.

I have a genetic condition that affects my nerves. A while ago, I had spinal surgery, and I’m still recovering. It’s a chronic condition, with lasting effects I deal with every day. But even then, I never stopped dreaming. I kept going — slowly at times, unsure at others — but always with the hope of finishing what I started.

Tales of Miravia started as an experiment… and now it’s a game on Steam, with a community, with people playing it, sharing it, even making it their own. That fills my heart. It may not be perfect, but it’s honest. It’s built on effort, optimism, and a deep love for storytelling.

I’m deeply grateful to everyone who’s been with me on this journey:

To you, for playing, sharing, and supporting — and to my family, my unshakable pillar.

I’m open to all ideas, feedback, and suggestions.

This game is for everyone, and always will be.

Thank you for being here.

See you in the next updates…

And keep an eye out — new games are on the way!

With love,

LeashaDevGames