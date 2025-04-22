Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 04/22 (Tue).
-
“Illustrator “Yom” Tie-Up” starts!
-
-
-
-
“V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW・TEC・STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Nanami's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/04/22 (Tue) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update