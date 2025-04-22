1.21 Update

In the final chapter, you now have the opportunity to persuade Hibiki not to leave the team.

In the captain's event, the Boss battle will now drop a new shield that can replace Guard with a special skill.

You will now have a chance to change formations before the final battle.

Fixed dialogue errors in a certain route of the final battle.

At the start of New Game Plus, all statuses and mutations will be cleared, and you will receive 10 SP.

Fixed an issue where specific options would lead players into New Game Plus without being counted as such.

The final boss has a new skill.

The final boss's stats have been adjusted, making it harder to defeat.

The final boss's void energy restore is now faster.

Fixed a number of bugs related to New Game Plus.

Fixed a bug where certain equipment was inherited into New Game Plus.

Fixed a bug with the Phantom Pain skill.

Revised some tutorial dialogues to align with the current setting where aggro values do not display.