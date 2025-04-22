Patch Notes - Version 1.04: Optimizations & Bug Fixes
- Fixed key binding functionality for the listening feature
- Added toggle option for free camera effects after death
- Optimized weapon sling display logic
- Added mouse aiming sensitivity settings
- Added controller aiming sensitivity settings
- Adjusted handgun idle animations
- Fixed D-pad input functionality for controllers
- Fixed weapon/item button prompts
Thank you for playing! We appreciate your continued support. Wishing you good health and success!
