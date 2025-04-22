 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18187057 Edited 22 April 2025 – 03:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch Notes - Version 1.04: Optimizations & Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed key binding functionality for the listening feature
  2. Added toggle option for free camera effects after death
  3. Optimized weapon sling display logic
  4. Added mouse aiming sensitivity settings
  5. Added controller aiming sensitivity settings
  6. Adjusted handgun idle animations
  7. Fixed D-pad input functionality for controllers
  8. Fixed weapon/item button prompts

Thank you for playing! We appreciate your continued support. Wishing you good health and success!


