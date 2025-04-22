 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186975
725: Release Version 1.2.53
April 21, 2025 10:20 PM EST
• Normal mobs will now guarantee normal/socketed item drops more often.
• Normal items may now appear with special properties. This can only happen on items that have the potential to have sockets. These items may be useful once in a while, but it may also come into play later with the crafting system.
• Normal and socketed items can now appear at vendors.
• Gloomforge had its rune requirements reduced.

