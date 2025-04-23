(Updated April 24th, 2025)

■Ver.1.2.1 Patch Notes

・A new event, the "Arena", has been added.

・New boss fights, "Baphomet" and "Hell Infernoctavius", have been added to the Arena.

・Inventory items can now be locked.

・A new icon has been added for improved sub-weapons to distinguish them.

・A count of demon lord bones available in each area is now displayed on the map.

・Players are now able to warp from the tea table in Maxim Castle to the most recently used tea table outside.

・When meeting the requirements for the True Ending, players can now select either the True Ending or the Normal Ending.

・Some enemies have been adjusted for balance.

・Some areas of gameplay have been adjusted for balance.

・Various adjustments have been made to improve game balance.