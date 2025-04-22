 Skip to content

22 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the slowdown caused by spawning bugs (Hatcherax)

  • Fixed a bug preventing one level from loading

  • Changed the Energy Infusion upgrade to 1% per energy above 1000. Was 50%. It was too dang high!

Thanks again!

