-
Fixed the slowdown caused by spawning bugs (Hatcherax)
-
Fixed a bug preventing one level from loading
-
Changed the Energy Infusion upgrade to 1% per energy above 1000. Was 50%. It was too dang high!
Thanks again!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed the slowdown caused by spawning bugs (Hatcherax)
Fixed a bug preventing one level from loading
Changed the Energy Infusion upgrade to 1% per energy above 1000. Was 50%. It was too dang high!
Thanks again!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update