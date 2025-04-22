Pinhead Adventures 0.5.3

Pinhead

Footstep sounds now change depending on what boots you wear

Added idle animations for when using the wardrobe

Fixed some inconsistencies with the idle animations

Estoria

Blue tower bridge to the middle island has been reconfigured

The small building outside of blue tower has been reworked

Lil Green

Lowered the green tilt in the post processing

Moved the sockets for the small buildings to outside

Changed some of the geometry around the final button area

Big Purp

Made some changes to the Facility interiors

Fixed collision on some assets in the Facility

The relay shields no longer check for enemies inside

The Zino

Lowered upgrade kits from the shops from 10 each to 3

Items

Blue statues that can be incinerated for 500 coins have been added

Removed the large green statues

The Final Update Coming Soon!

As always, feel free to follow us on X, Youtube, or here on the Steam forums!