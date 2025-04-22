Pinhead Adventures 0.5.3
Pinhead
Footstep sounds now change depending on what boots you wear
Added idle animations for when using the wardrobe
Fixed some inconsistencies with the idle animations
Estoria
Blue tower bridge to the middle island has been reconfigured
The small building outside of blue tower has been reworked
Lil Green
Lowered the green tilt in the post processing
Moved the sockets for the small buildings to outside
Changed some of the geometry around the final button area
Big Purp
Made some changes to the Facility interiors
Fixed collision on some assets in the Facility
The relay shields no longer check for enemies inside
The Zino
Lowered upgrade kits from the shops from 10 each to 3
Items
Blue statues that can be incinerated for 500 coins have been added
Removed the large green statues
The Final Update Coming Soon!
