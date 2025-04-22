Fixed several input-related issues:
- Resolved an issue where input was unresponsive in ENDLESS mode.
- Fixed a bug where the ENDLESS mode unlock via the K〇NAMI command on the title screen was not working.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update