22 April 2025 Build 18186802 Edited 22 April 2025 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed several input-related issues:

  • Resolved an issue where input was unresponsive in ENDLESS mode.
  • Fixed a bug where the ENDLESS mode unlock via the K〇NAMI command on the title screen was not working.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3638541
