22 April 2025 Build 18186729 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added a mailbox outside of the player's home. The mailbox is an item that can be moved wherever the player wants it near the player's house. The mailbox is styled as a Victorian era pillar box.
  • Added marsh flowers. Marsh flowers grow in the coastal marsh biome map areas, and will not grow elsewhere.
  • Added fish cooking recipes.
  • Elias Thorne now sells magic rings.
  • Fixed vitality to boost with warfare ability.
  • Fixed spell damage for fireball and blinding radiance to scale with intelligence and pyrokinectic and aerotheurge abilities.

