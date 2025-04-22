- Added a mailbox outside of the player's home. The mailbox is an item that can be moved wherever the player wants it near the player's house. The mailbox is styled as a Victorian era pillar box.
- Added marsh flowers. Marsh flowers grow in the coastal marsh biome map areas, and will not grow elsewhere.
- Added fish cooking recipes.
- Elias Thorne now sells magic rings.
- Fixed vitality to boost with warfare ability.
- Fixed spell damage for fireball and blinding radiance to scale with intelligence and pyrokinectic and aerotheurge abilities.
Update Notes for Build 0.1.20
