22 April 2025 Build 18186703 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[New Stuff]

  • Added map layouts to each level safe zone (Except UMB Office)
  • Entities can now also hunt MUCH earlier on, however early hunts are really short, let me know how this affects your rounds
  • Added an 'Auto' option to the Event Logger which scans for every event type, but you get paid only 60% of the events total worth

[Changes]

  • Entity no longer does the secondary roar/scream when it hears something and goes to check that area

[Fixes]

  • Rewrote the rewards giving system, so you should never miss a reward now, and it'll check at the start of the lobby if you've missed one and give you it.
  • Entities in classic now correctly hunt the player they're meant to hunt
  • Fixed a spectating bug with classic mode
  • Journal only resets at the start of an investigation now, so you can check your journal in the lobby
  • Added a few checks in place to avoid a bug that I couldn't replicate. It caused someone to not be able to switch/drop items. All bool checks are now made sure to be reset on level start/exit
  • All event logger tier scan distances have been increased
  • Rewrote some event logger code so it should never get stuck when waiting for it to reset on a failed log
  • Event logger result text now resets after the cooldown timer
  • Added some extra checks so hopefully entity sightings no longer spawn ectoplasm if they've been logged
  • Fixed a grid on the bedroom on Fall Lane
  • Reworked the classic grids in Eccleshill
  • Fixed an issue with the collision renderers on a chair prefab
  • Fixed a few classic entities in Eccleshill
  • Fixed the hiding spot near the staircase on Eccleshill (Entity could see you from the stairs)

