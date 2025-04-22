[New Stuff]
- Added map layouts to each level safe zone (Except UMB Office)
- Entities can now also hunt MUCH earlier on, however early hunts are really short, let me know how this affects your rounds
- Added an 'Auto' option to the Event Logger which scans for every event type, but you get paid only 60% of the events total worth
[Changes]
- Entity no longer does the secondary roar/scream when it hears something and goes to check that area
[Fixes]
- Rewrote the rewards giving system, so you should never miss a reward now, and it'll check at the start of the lobby if you've missed one and give you it.
- Entities in classic now correctly hunt the player they're meant to hunt
- Fixed a spectating bug with classic mode
- Journal only resets at the start of an investigation now, so you can check your journal in the lobby
- Added a few checks in place to avoid a bug that I couldn't replicate. It caused someone to not be able to switch/drop items. All bool checks are now made sure to be reset on level start/exit
- All event logger tier scan distances have been increased
- Rewrote some event logger code so it should never get stuck when waiting for it to reset on a failed log
- Event logger result text now resets after the cooldown timer
- Added some extra checks so hopefully entity sightings no longer spawn ectoplasm if they've been logged
- Fixed a grid on the bedroom on Fall Lane
- Reworked the classic grids in Eccleshill
- Fixed an issue with the collision renderers on a chair prefab
- Fixed a few classic entities in Eccleshill
- Fixed the hiding spot near the staircase on Eccleshill (Entity could see you from the stairs)
