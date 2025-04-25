Hello all, Nick here. The day has finally come. The Ghost of Alcantra is finally out! I will keep this short, but sweet. Thank you all for waiting, and I hope you enjoy the culmination of over a year and a half of effort!
Until next time,
Nick
