Fire debuff now scales with Contract Tier, slightly more damage to both enemies and players.

Health replenished from medical generators has been increased by double for Solo Players.

Medium and Large Storage Crates can now store MOST 2-Handers. Notice the word “MOST”. Some items still can't go into the box like sketchy substances and elizabeth as it would completely defeat their entire existence. Sense they can store 2-handers now, the price has increased from 35 to 50 credits for Medium Crates and 50 to 75 for Large Crates.

Failing a Contract now only reduces you down to the previous Contract. For example: if you are on a T3 contract and you fail, you will be reduced to the beginning of a T2 contract rather than the bigging of a T1 contract. This will help save lots of time get backing to where you left off and help reduce the grind a bit.

Some Herb Values have been reduced.

Some Ore Values have been reduced.

Night Veins Value now increases with Tier.

Updated the spawn bias for gatherables based on how high the quota is. The intention here is that rarer gatherables should be more common the higher the quota gets, not extremely common off the bat.

Gathering Capsule now display a red “Full” text on the resource bar when capacity is reached.

Snowman now has a second weakness.

Creatures lit by fire will enter combat and purse the target that created the fire.

Leave Session/Save and Quit now prompts the user with a “Are you sure?” Message explaining that action bar items will NOT be saved and that all loot outside the ship or apartment will be lost. This will be especially helpful for new players that don’t understand how loot saving works.

Hosts must now be at Sketchy’s Orbit in order to load in other Client’s Furniture to prevent said furniture from spawning in whilst on a planet which would affect performance.

Slightly decreased O2 degen rate on T1. Slightly increased O2 degen rate on T2 and T3.

Damage from mines snow scales with Contract, dealing more damage at higher contracts.

The Flamethrower is now 90% less effective while swimming and does not apply fire debuff while swimming (I mean, you’re in the water….)

T3 Contract requirement has been increased from 4200 to 5450. This was necessary to fix the issue of players reaching the requirement not able to sign and to prevent various other backend checks from failing.

Fixed an issue where O2 was depleting way faster that it was supposed to when the custom mode option for Outdoor Oxygen was enabled.

Fixed an issue where Level 3 Loot would sometimes spawn as a blank object labeled as “Crawler Corpse“ when scanned.

Fixed an issue where random outdoor loot such as starfish and sea shells in Port Coral and Treasure Island would sometimes spawn as a blank object labeled as “Crawler Corpse“ when scanned.

Fixed an issue where Night Substances were not spawning.

Fixed an issue where random loot generated on the floor like Dog Food was not spawning (ever notice there was no dog food anywhere?)

Fixed an issue where players could shoot creatures through walls.

Fixed an issue where Greed was stealing loot through doors/walls.

Fixed an issue where empty storage crates could be placed into the drop off box.

Fixed an issue where the Neon Cyber Cat Skin was turning into the White Cyber Cat skin when the player died.

Fixed an issue where Subject 6’ T3 ability was continuing to trigger whilst dead.

Fixed an issue where the new storage crates/capsules were colliding with each other when spawned from a loot box causing them to fly in various directions.

Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics were taking damage from fire when standing idle.

Fixed an issue where Greed would sense player holding items through doors meaning that he would camp and wait for you to approach then steal your item which was frustrating.

Fixed an issue allow creatures to be hit by the flamethrower through doors.

Fixed an issue where players were able to gather T2 and T3 Herbs/Ore the moment they Hit T3 which Is NOT correct. Velarium Ore is supposed to require a much higher quota than the starting T3 quota.

Fixed an issue where reaching the requirement for T3 was requiring players to do an additional contract.

Fixed an issue where the Inventory Slot Suit modifier does not disable the ability to add more points once upgraded 3 times.

Fixed an obstructed Access Crate in Level 1 area.

Fixed the staircase collision in Port Lumin Level 2.

Fixed a door collision at the entrance of level 2 in Port Coral and Treasure Island that required players to jump over.

Fixed an issue where client’s night vision would stay on if they died with it active.

Fixed an issue allow Elizabeth to be killed while attached to a player.

Fixed various holding positions of items for the Froggy Suit.

Fixed an issue where the gold pearl turned into a crawler corpse when placed.

Fixed an issue where the jingle bells from the snow man did not spawn when placed.

Fixed an issue where the Lemur placement was 90 degrees off.

Fixed an issue where the Large Storage Crate was blocking certain player skin viewports.

Fixed a Teleport Gen spawn location in Treasure Island Security level 2 that was unreachable.

Fixed an issue where the weapon charm socket for the Mythril shovel was oriented incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Old TV was turning in medical gen.