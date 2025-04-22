Thiccmas Cumsluts v1.05a.1.06, is available now!

🔄 Changes:

Fullscreen Window Name Change - The "Fullscreen Window" has had its name changed to "Borderless Window" instead.

🐛 Bug Fixes:

Fullscreen Issue, Crashing etc. - After the last update, the resolution would not set correctly, defaulting to 'Exclusive Fullscreen'. This no longer happens and will now correctly default to "Borderless Window". If you have changed the Fullscreen mode from the default, then everything will continue to work as you left it. This should stop the game from randomly minimizing, crashing the game or crashing your PC.

Cheers,

Kink Master Studios.

🔙 Beta Branch - As always, whenever a new update is released, the previous version moves to the Beta branch. If you encounter any issues with the latest build, you can easily switch back to a version that worked for you.