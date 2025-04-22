 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186493 Edited 22 April 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The last leaderboard update broke some of the achievements. They have been fixed. We will be working on a few more issues this week.

Thanks for Playing!

Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3272002
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3272003
  • Loading history…
