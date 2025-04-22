 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186470 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Based on player feedback, made several notes / hints easier to visually see on the screen. Changed some dialogue to be more clear about objectives. Created a system that gives increasingly easy hints to beating the game depending on how many runs a player has had to avoid frustrations. These don't appear until a high amount of runs.

