Increased gather rate on Planet Alpha (1.5x), Beta (1.25x)
Reduced Start Protection time from 48 hours to 24 hours
Reduced Accepting new players time from 48 hours to 24 hours
Shield time reduces with more land bought beyond 19 tiles (-20min)
Bug fixes
Balance Changes v1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
