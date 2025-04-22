 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186460 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased gather rate on Planet Alpha (1.5x), Beta (1.25x)

  • Reduced Start Protection time from 48 hours to 24 hours

  • Reduced Accepting new players time from 48 hours to 24 hours

  • Shield time reduces with more land bought beyond 19 tiles (-20min)

  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3309951
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3309952
  • Loading history…
