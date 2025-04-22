 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186455 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved ability button responsiveness
Balance tweaks
VERSUS MODE NOW LIVE!
MAJOR SIDESCROLLER EVENT UPDATE IS LIVE!
let me know what you think in a review plz
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks plz

