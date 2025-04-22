 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18186348 Edited 22 April 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed dashed wire not disappearing on connection completion
  • Fixed a case where the wire did not connect on the first attempt
  • Block inputs no longer run their source blocks voluntarily (fetching the missing value) if these have any "Action" port connected

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot: Discord Bot Builder Windows x64 Depot 1119571
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot: Discord Bot Builder Windows x32 Depot 1119572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link