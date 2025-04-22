 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186297 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added Leader level UI

  • Framed heroes better in hero selection, hero portraits, and unit selection

  • Made Leader frames larger

  • Fixed Steam avatars not showing properly

  • Fixed Catapult breaking channeling spells

  • Fixed F-1 Rocket engine Juicy sound effects

