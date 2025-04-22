Unless there are any major issues, this will likely be the final adjustment before the stage addition update.

・Removed the Swan

・Adjusted the clear score requirement for Stage 7 from 1400 points to 1200 points

・Fixed the mouse movement detection when activating the Secret Technique "Charismatic Arrival"

・Fixed a bug where the Secret Technique "Surging Bat" would trigger unexpectedly under certain conditions

・Adjusted the game to display the acquisition text when returning to the stage select screen after obtaining a Secret Technique