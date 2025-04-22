 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18186280 Edited 22 April 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unless there are any major issues, this will likely be the final adjustment before the stage addition update.

・Removed the Swan
・Adjusted the clear score requirement for Stage 7 from 1400 points to 1200 points
・Fixed the mouse movement detection when activating the Secret Technique "Charismatic Arrival"
・Fixed a bug where the Secret Technique "Surging Bat" would trigger unexpectedly under certain conditions
・Adjusted the game to display the acquisition text when returning to the stage select screen after obtaining a Secret Technique

Changed files in this update

