Welcome, Lords!

The past few months have been quite intense — implementing the save system required a lot of work, but it’s finally done! Additionally, I've added support for Steam Cloud. There have also been some graphical improvements and many bug fixes.

Save System

It is now possible to save and load your game progress.

Steam Cloud

Steam Cloud support has been added, allowing your save files to be stored in the cloud. This means you can continue your game on different computers, and if you reinstall your system or lose your local save files, they will be automatically downloaded from the cloud.

Graphics and GUI/UI

The game image now has higher contrast — shadows are darker and directional light is brighter.

Some object color schemes have been changed.

Lighting on certain plants has been improved.

Slightly reduced overall color saturation.

Improved the quality of selected UI elements to look better in Full HD resolution.

Some interface elements have been changed and modified.

Other Changes and Additions

Improved the smoothness and natural feel of the player camera movement.

If all player units are killed while attacking a Stone Watchtower, enemy units no longer retreat back into the tower but remain near it.

Added the ability to change the key used to open the player mode switch window.

Players now receive resources immediately after destroying an enemy camp.

Players now receive resources immediately after triggering the next enemy wave.

Optimized the performance of selected AI unit processes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect behavior when selecting/deselecting resources/buildings in free mode.

Fixed an issue where completing a mission on normal difficulty wouldn’t be recorded if it had already been completed on easy.

Fixed the inability to trigger enemy waves in mission 5.

Fixed the spawn effect of the watchtower not working correctly after it was built.

Fixed the building destruction animation that played when upgrading an observation tower to a watchtower.

Fixed a bug where if the player died during the bow-drawing animation, the animation would freeze and the bow would remain visible.

Fixed an issue with incorrect display of the number of assigned workers in the resource group.

Fixed a bug that caused the number of workers assigned to a specific resource to be displayed incorrectly in the resource bar.

What's Next?

Currently, the game features 8 levels in Survival Mode, the only available mode so far. I plan to add 4 more missions, bringing the total to 12 levels in this mode.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, I plan to introduce a new game mode where players will have more freedom without time constraints.

In the next major update, I plan to add new combat units and additional levels for Survival Mode. As always, various other changes and additions will also be included.