Note: This update is not compatible with old save game files.
Features
Campfire park area as a meta-progression hub
A blacksmith NPC who upgrades equipment for a price (if you find their anvil)
Philosopher's Stone reusable item (granted to new characters)
Sanctuary Talisman consumable item
Mace weapon class
New equipment: Mace, Morning Star, Blacksmith Hammer, Blacksmith Tongs, Blacksmith Apron
Miscellaneous small usability improvements
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug causing lock doors to be improperly offset at some rotations, causing pattern breakages and unnecessary map generation delays
Miscellaneous small bugfixes
Changed files in this update