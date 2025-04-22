 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
22 April 2025 Build 18186221 Edited 22 April 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Note: This update is not compatible with old save game files.

Features

  • Campfire park area as a meta-progression hub

  • A blacksmith NPC who upgrades equipment for a price (if you find their anvil)

  • Philosopher's Stone reusable item (granted to new characters)

  • Sanctuary Talisman consumable item

  • Mace weapon class

  • New equipment: Mace, Morning Star, Blacksmith Hammer, Blacksmith Tongs, Blacksmith Apron

  • Miscellaneous small usability improvements

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug causing lock doors to be improperly offset at some rotations, causing pattern breakages and unnecessary map generation delays

  • Miscellaneous small bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3479191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link