22 April 2025 Build 18186065
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, our dear magisteris!
We’ve addressed several issues based on your reports and added some quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new:
Bug Fixes:
• Fixed chicks not dying when their hunger reached 0.
• Fixed hunger not saving properly for domestic animals.
• Fixed getting stuck behind the bench in the Engineer’s Settlement library.
• Fixed incorrect slot quantity after respawn (related to clothing).
• Fixed the portable lamp disappearing after death and duplicating in combat.
• Fixed ore and crystal nodes disappearing after mining.
• Fixed an infinite XP exploit when collecting items placed on the hotbar.
Quality-of-Life Improvements:
• Increased stack sizes for:
• Carcasses
• Bones
• Guts
• Seeds
• Increased coal burning time to 50 seconds.
Thank you for your feedback and support!

