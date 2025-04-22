Hello, our dear magisteris!

We’ve addressed several issues based on your reports and added some quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new:

Bug Fixes:

• Fixed chicks not dying when their hunger reached 0.

• Fixed hunger not saving properly for domestic animals.

• Fixed getting stuck behind the bench in the Engineer’s Settlement library.

• Fixed incorrect slot quantity after respawn (related to clothing).

• Fixed the portable lamp disappearing after death and duplicating in combat.

• Fixed ore and crystal nodes disappearing after mining.

• Fixed an infinite XP exploit when collecting items placed on the hotbar.

Quality-of-Life Improvements:

• Increased stack sizes for:

• Carcasses

• Bones

• Guts

• Seeds

• Increased coal burning time to 50 seconds.

Thank you for your feedback and support!