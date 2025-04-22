Hey Clockwork Players!

We have just now released our massive 1.0 update! This means we are officially out of Early Access and are a fully released game! Let's cover as many of the changes as we can.

Firstly, check out our launch trailer:



New Content & Features

The Lab Exhibit!

This includes a new elemental charge (acid), 2 new enemies, and a new miniboss.





The Final Boss, Mechanical Hydra!

The Hydra will present a tough challenge and a new POV during a multi-phase intense boss fight to close out the game with a bang!

The Score System!

During gameplay, you'll earn points for killing enemies, clearing levels, and will receive more points based on how fast you take out each group of enemies and the final boss. This also comes with an online leaderboard! Compete with your friends and the world for the best possible score. (HINT: There may also be some score-coins in boxes now!)

Achievements!

14 brand new achievements. These range from doing 300 dashes (easy) to killing the Hydra without any gears or elemental charges equipped (hard). Good luck!

Chinese Language Localization!

The entire game now has Chinese localization. This should activate automatically if your system is default set to Chinese. However, it can also be manually turned on in the settings.

Huge Visual Upgrade!

Many visual improvements to every level, including new props, effects, and more!

Original Soundtrack

Available for free download here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3473110/Clockwork_Sword_Soundtrack/

Tons of new environmental props and decals across all levels.

Replaced the cursor with a crosshair during gameplay.

Soundscape overhaul, tons of new and improved sound effects and music.

Adding a loading screen in between levels and loading checkpoints.

Implemented controls rebinding.

Re-formatted the settings menu for a better player experience.

Changed the column to no longer damage the player, and do more damage overall.

Improved all weapon-related and many other general visual effects.

Improved menu functionality for better readability.

While in the workbench, pressing 'ESC' will first eject you from the workbench without opening the menu.

Miniboss fights will now lock the player in to the arena while the fight takes place.

Overhauled the victory and death screens.

Added a 'confirm' pop-up to the 'new game' option.

Player can no longer attack while dashing.

Made a small change to hover detection in the workbench for a smoother experience.

Many visual and readability improvements to the player character, enemies, and hazards.

Various small balance changes to gears, elemental charges, enemies, and weapons.

Slight performance improvements across the board.

Added an easter egg to the background of a level. Can you find it?

Bug Fixes

Implemented a fix to an issue where settings selection was not being saved.

Fixed issues related to progression-stopping bugs and checkpoint/save loading.

Fixed the 'lifesteal' gear from causing game-wide issues when equipped.

FIxed an issue with destructible object collisions causing areas for exploits and unintended gameplay.

Solved a problem where occasionally elemental effects were not triggered properly.

Made a change that allowed for the intended consistent triggering of the powder keg hazard.

Fixed an issue related to workbench customization and the faulty reading of the player's pressure gauge.

Made a change to the sword attack to prevent it from hitting enemies on the other side of walls.

Fixed an issue that was causing the 'first strike' gear to be unfunctional.

A large amount of many other very small fixes and tweaks to improve the experience of the game!

As a reminder, this update will clear all previous saves. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience all the new content and go for that highscore!

And that's it! Tell your friends and family; Clockwork Sword has fully released! We hope you enjoy the update and the game, please leave us a review with your thoughts!

Thanks for playing,

Clockdrive Games