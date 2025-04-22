 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18185986 Edited 22 April 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added motion blur to first person arms & gun
  • Added new procedural gun reload animation system unifying first & third person animations
  • Added: aim & hip fire character animation poses
  • Improved toggled sprinting to work better with leaning
  • Improved network utilization with Path MTU Discovery
  • Improved: pistol damage reduced to 4 shot kill for distant shots
  • Improved recoil with change over time using recoil curve
  • Improved visual recoil animation with less Sight shaking
  • Changed: reduced camera shake when taking damage
  • Changed: removed camera shake when hip firing
  • Fixed: using a grenade should not interrupt sprinting
  • Fixed recoil causing hit reg issues
  • Fixed account names not updating when switching between accounts
  • Fixed: rocket light is active after impact

