- Added motion blur to first person arms & gun
- Added new procedural gun reload animation system unifying first & third person animations
- Added: aim & hip fire character animation poses
- Improved toggled sprinting to work better with leaning
- Improved network utilization with Path MTU Discovery
- Improved: pistol damage reduced to 4 shot kill for distant shots
- Improved recoil with change over time using recoil curve
- Improved visual recoil animation with less Sight shaking
- Changed: reduced camera shake when taking damage
- Changed: removed camera shake when hip firing
- Fixed: using a grenade should not interrupt sprinting
- Fixed recoil causing hit reg issues
- Fixed account names not updating when switching between accounts
- Fixed: rocket light is active after impact
Alpha Release v0.9.3f1
Update notes via Steam Community
