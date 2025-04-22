Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

We've been collecting feedback from you guys and have put together an initial update addressing some of the most common issues over the weekend! We're still hard at work ironing out new issues that have been brought to our attention, so we will be updating this post throughout the course of this initial launch period.

4/21/25

Fixed: A bug with one of the interactions at the bus.

Fixed: Some sounds were being triggered incorrectly.

Fixed: Saves from the last update are now visible.

Fixed: Roadmap button hide in play button press

Fixed: Steam Cloud functionality has been restored

Added: New cursors added to enhance gameplay navigation

Added: Load buttons in main menu

Added: More dialogue interactions

There are mainly smaller quality of life improvements, but rest assured we are also working on the next content update as well- keep an eye out for that as we're hoping to drop that relatively soon!

Here is a preview of an animation that we're working on adding to the game. You guys want more animated content and we're working on it! We hope to be able to deliver it as soon as we can.