Hello All,

There is about a week the game was launched and here comes the first small update. Some improvements was made on game, see the list below:

Improved Splash Screen

Improved "How To Play" page: Now the page is more clear and simple, explaining direct to the point the objectives of the game and also has a list of commands.

Improved "You Win All Levels" page: Some corrections in the artwork that appears in this page was done, making this page more beautiful.

Thanks to all that have played Find My Love on this first week! We would love to hear your opinions about our game on comments, tells us anything you think about the game on comments and what you think could be improved. We will be working to improve the game and make you have fun.

Thanks all.