22 April 2025
Hello,
This is the IfSunSets development team.

■ Update Version:: v0.5.4

■ Major Hotfix Details

We have resolved the issue where players were unable to connect to multiplayer.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.

The bug was related to existing characters trying to connect to existing worlds, which often resulted in failed connections.
Moving forward, we will expand our testing to include a wider range of scenarios involving existing save files to prevent this from happening again.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

