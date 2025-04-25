Our friends!

We've got another update for you under the number 0.8.5. Besides Steam achievement support, it mainly brings improvements suggested by the community - for example, the ability to merge incomplete units

or faction-dependent images of generals. Ejoy the changes! And while you can try it out, we're already working on new improvements ;)

New in 0.8.5:

Added Steam achievements!

In the campaign selection, the game offers the possibility to randomly generate the strength of factions (which provinces it owns) and even randomly place factions on the map.

Added basic gamepad support.

The most of factions have own portrait of the generals.

Now you can have more VIPs on your Governor list. You can scroll with the list.

If there is no military garrison in the invaded country, a quick battle is always triggered.

Corrected result of a battle when there is no garrison in the invaded province.

You can only try to take over a kingdom by asking for the hand of the monarch's daughter once per round (and sure you cannot have another wife! :)

Joining units - if you select one unit in a province and then right click on another unit of a similar type (e.g. infantry to infantry, cavalry to cavalry, etc.), you can transfer soldiers from that unit to the unit already selected.

Modified actions Alliance, Land purchase and Land acquisition.

Thank you for any feedback! If you'd like to stay in touch with us more, you can find us on Discord, for example, or just drop us a line here on the Steam forums.