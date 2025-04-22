Hey everyone,

Today’s update brings a more intuitive and helpful tutorial system to Stop the Blight, along with a few small balance adjustments.

The new tutorial is designed to make things easier to learn without slowing you down. It now includes short video previews, shows input bindings for both mouse+keyboard and gamepad users, and gives clearer explanations for walls. Since building efficient paths is a key part of the game’s strategy.

Tutorial Improvements:

Reworked tutorial flow to feel more intuitive

Short video clips added to show what each mechanic looks like

Displays correct input bindings for both mouse/keyboard and gamepad

Improved clarity around how walls work and why they matter

The old tutorial used the same dialog system as story/lore text, which caused some players to skip it thinking it wasn’t important. The new system is separate from dialog and visually distinct, so it’s easier to recognize and follow

Balance Adjustments:

Slightly increased the movement speed for all enemies

Reduced damage from terraforming spells from 18 -> 8 (raising, lowering, and leveling terrain spells are intended to be support instead of damage spells)

This is part of a larger effort to improve onboarding and help new players understand the game’s core systems right away. As always, thanks for playing and sharing your feedback. If you have ideas, questions, or just want to hang out, come join us on Discord.