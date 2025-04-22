Officers,

We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.

EQUIPMENT

Changed the default equipment preset for new players to improve game experience if equipment loadout screen isn't used before a game is started

Enhanced explosion effect of sting grenades when displayed at longer distances

Fixed the issue with the smoothness of the thrown grenade flight for clients

Implemented new weapon movement animations for primary weapons to achieve a much smoother effect and better handling simulation

Changed the position of all primary weapons relative to the player's camera to make the first-person perspective more convenient

UI

Fixed HUD errors in displaying the incorrect ammo information in some contexts

Some animations in the Briefing UI have been sped up for faster navigation and better usability

Improved the functioning of the ""Ready/Not Ready"" button in the Briefing screen

Added the option to select a random Entry Point in the ""Entrance"" tab of the Briefing screen

The list for adding friends to your lobby will now be sorted by which of them are online