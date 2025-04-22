 Skip to content

22 April 2025 Build 18184489 Edited 22 April 2025 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Officers,

We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.

EQUIPMENT

  • Changed the position of all primary weapons relative to the player's camera to make the first-person perspective more convenient

  • Implemented new weapon movement animations for primary weapons to achieve a much smoother effect and better handling simulation

  • Fixed the issue with the smoothness of the thrown grenade flight for clients

  • Fixed issues with throwable camera movement

  • Enhanced explosion effect of sting grenades when displayed at longer distances

  • Changed the default equipment preset for new players to improve game experience if equipment loadout screen isn't used before a game is started

  • Fixed heavy armor model on officer in equipment loadout screen

UI

  • Fixed HUD errors in displaying the incorrect ammo information in some contexts

  • Some animations in the Briefing UI have been sped up for faster navigation and better usability

  • Improved the functioning of the ""Ready/Not Ready"" button in the Briefing screen

  • Added the option to select a random Entry Point in the ""Entrance"" tab of the Briefing screen

  • The list for adding friends to your lobby will now be sorted by which of them are online

  • Fixed issues related to the game HUD's grenade icons

Standby for further updates.

Over and out,
SWAT Commander Team

