Officers,
We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.
EQUIPMENT
-
Changed the position of all primary weapons relative to the player's camera to make the first-person perspective more convenient
-
Implemented new weapon movement animations for primary weapons to achieve a much smoother effect and better handling simulation
-
Fixed the issue with the smoothness of the thrown grenade flight for clients
-
Fixed issues with throwable camera movement
-
Enhanced explosion effect of sting grenades when displayed at longer distances
-
Changed the default equipment preset for new players to improve game experience if equipment loadout screen isn't used before a game is started
-
Fixed heavy armor model on officer in equipment loadout screen
UI
-
Fixed HUD errors in displaying the incorrect ammo information in some contexts
-
Some animations in the Briefing UI have been sped up for faster navigation and better usability
-
Improved the functioning of the ""Ready/Not Ready"" button in the Briefing screen
-
Added the option to select a random Entry Point in the ""Entrance"" tab of the Briefing screen
-
The list for adding friends to your lobby will now be sorted by which of them are online
-
Fixed issues related to the game HUD's grenade icons
Standby for further updates.
Over and out,
SWAT Commander Team
Changed files in this update