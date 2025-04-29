NOW LIVE: Introducing all-new autopilot capabilities, three new tanks, new airfields and towns, and several important fixes for infantry, audio, vehicles, and terrain. Thanks for your continued support! - THE RATS

Added Reddog, Cdz, and Jamesirc to the Fallen Soldiers list, S!

Aircraft now receive stress damage from exceeding G limits.

Autopilot has been completely redone and is more functional:

Engage level autopilot [L Ctrl + A]

Engage angle autopilot [L Alt + A]

Engage speed autopilot [L Shift + A]

Wingman: Type .wingman <callsign>, then press [L Ctrl +W] to attach to another player aircraft within 100-200m and autopilot will try to maintain positional formation on the designated wingman.

When autopilot active, the bombardier now has some rudder control.

New Auto Take-Off procedure to help novice pilots get airborne.

Pilots now lose all control of their aircraft while blacked out.

New Panther Ausf A added to German forces.

Press Z to switch commander from binoculars to machinegun.

New M18 Hellcat added to US forces.

New Valentine Mk X added to UK and FR forces.

$miss now generates a click-able hyperlink simulating the .join command.

Spawn delay may now be tied to a specific subscription.

AFK players no longer affect capture timer calculations.

Carrier object has received a spawn room.

Carriers no longer allow spawning of Bombers.

Added 9 new small airfields at: Ghent, Saarlouis, Mean, Chauny, Roye, Virton, Maaseik, Sains Richaumont and Roulers.

Valenciennes has been split into two cities.

Terrain textures brightened up by 30%.

New FBs added between: Cobreville, Flamierge and Bastogne.

Sedan-Bouillon FBs are now closer to town.

Brussels AF Army Base moved back to east end of field.

Added the Ludendorf Bridge to Remagen.

Added a long rail bridge in northern Rotterdam.

Rotterdam terrain has been significantly redesigned.

Fairmile riverine has received some touch up treatment.

Shivering Sand is now an Operational Sea Fort with strategic points added.

Gravelines has been converted into a Star Fort.

New towns: Crecy-sur-Serre and Herne Bay.

New popup during game installer process.

Installer will now download the current version of Microsoft VC Redistributable package, option enabled by default.