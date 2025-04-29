NOW LIVE: Introducing all-new autopilot capabilities, three new tanks, new airfields and towns, and several important fixes for infantry, audio, vehicles, and terrain. Thanks for your continued support! - THE RATS
Features
-
Added Reddog, Cdz, and Jamesirc to the Fallen Soldiers list, S!
-
Aircraft now receive stress damage from exceeding G limits.
-
Autopilot has been completely redone and is more functional:
-
Engage level autopilot [L Ctrl + A]
-
Engage angle autopilot [L Alt + A]
-
Engage speed autopilot [L Shift + A]
-
Wingman: Type .wingman <callsign>, then press [L Ctrl +W] to attach to another player aircraft within 100-200m and autopilot will try to maintain positional formation on the designated wingman.
-
When autopilot active, the bombardier now has some rudder control.
-
New Auto Take-Off procedure to help novice pilots get airborne.
-
Pilots now lose all control of their aircraft while blacked out.
-
New Panther Ausf A added to German forces.
-
Press Z to switch commander from binoculars to machinegun.
-
New M18 Hellcat added to US forces.
-
New Valentine Mk X added to UK and FR forces.
-
$miss now generates a click-able hyperlink simulating the .join command.
-
Spawn delay may now be tied to a specific subscription.
-
AFK players no longer affect capture timer calculations.
-
Carrier object has received a spawn room.
-
Carriers no longer allow spawning of Bombers.
-
Added 9 new small airfields at: Ghent, Saarlouis, Mean, Chauny, Roye, Virton, Maaseik, Sains Richaumont and Roulers.
-
Valenciennes has been split into two cities.
-
Terrain textures brightened up by 30%.
-
New FBs added between: Cobreville, Flamierge and Bastogne.
-
Sedan-Bouillon FBs are now closer to town.
-
Brussels AF Army Base moved back to east end of field.
-
Added the Ludendorf Bridge to Remagen.
-
Added a long rail bridge in northern Rotterdam.
-
Rotterdam terrain has been significantly redesigned.
-
Fairmile riverine has received some touch up treatment.
-
Shivering Sand is now an Operational Sea Fort with strategic points added.
-
Gravelines has been converted into a Star Fort.
-
New towns: Crecy-sur-Serre and Herne Bay.
-
New popup during game installer process.
-
Installer will now download the current version of Microsoft VC Redistributable package, option enabled by default.
-
Updated .report and .bug message receipt to provide better direction.
Bug Fixes
-
Stamina for infantry has been fixed, and heavier classes run out of sprint faster.
-
Mouse sensitivity is now scaled in horizontal and vertical movement.
-
Foxhole can now be placed via PPO tool again.
-
Audio now transitions smoothly as you move the camera.
-
Sherman M4A2 tracks no longer share damage threshold.
-
Churchill materials fixed between various LODs.
-
Opel doors and glass have been fixed.
-
US tanks now have proper UI images.
-
Base colors fixed on several vehicles.
-
Corrections to the Laffly S20, Bedford and M16 SPAA manuals.
-
Corrected excessive nose heaviness and out of spec Neutral Point with 109F and G series for proper functionality with auto take-off.
-
Several terrain textures have been audited to add more depth and quality.
-
Several tree textures have been optimized using better compression.
-
Building roof tops should no longer glow at night.
-
White squares are no longer visible in the clouds on rainy days.
-
Kerpen-Koln FB inf spawn no longer clips a berm.
-
Area 51 will no longer surrender when captured.
-
Fixed Sea Fort railings.
-
Moved Margate to correct location.
S! Cornered Rat Software
Changed files in this update