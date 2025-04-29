 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
29 April 2025 Build 18183985 Edited 29 April 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NOW LIVE: Introducing all-new autopilot capabilities, three new tanks, new airfields and towns, and several important fixes for infantry, audio, vehicles, and terrain. Thanks for your continued support! - THE RATS

Features

  • Added Reddog, Cdz, and Jamesirc to the Fallen Soldiers list, S!

  • Aircraft now receive stress damage from exceeding G limits.

  • Autopilot has been completely redone and is more functional:

  • Engage level autopilot [L Ctrl + A]

  • Engage angle autopilot [L Alt + A]

  • Engage speed autopilot [L Shift + A]

  • Wingman: Type .wingman <callsign>, then press [L Ctrl +W] to attach to another player aircraft within 100-200m and autopilot will try to maintain positional formation on the designated wingman.

  • When autopilot active, the bombardier now has some rudder control.

  • New Auto Take-Off procedure to help novice pilots get airborne.

  • Pilots now lose all control of their aircraft while blacked out.

  • New Panther Ausf A added to German forces.

  • Press Z to switch commander from binoculars to machinegun.

  • New M18 Hellcat added to US forces.

  • New Valentine Mk X added to UK and FR forces.

  • $miss now generates a click-able hyperlink simulating the .join command.

  • Spawn delay may now be tied to a specific subscription.

  • AFK players no longer affect capture timer calculations.

  • Carrier object has received a spawn room.

  • Carriers no longer allow spawning of Bombers.

  • Added 9 new small airfields at: Ghent, Saarlouis, Mean, Chauny, Roye, Virton, Maaseik, Sains Richaumont and Roulers.

  • Valenciennes has been split into two cities.

  • Terrain textures brightened up by 30%.

  • New FBs added between: Cobreville, Flamierge and Bastogne.

  • Sedan-Bouillon FBs are now closer to town.

  • Brussels AF Army Base moved back to east end of field.

  • Added the Ludendorf Bridge to Remagen.

  • Added a long rail bridge in northern Rotterdam.

  • Rotterdam terrain has been significantly redesigned.

  • Fairmile riverine has received some touch up treatment.

  • Shivering Sand is now an Operational Sea Fort with strategic points added.

  • Gravelines has been converted into a Star Fort.

  • New towns: Crecy-sur-Serre and Herne Bay.

  • New popup during game installer process.

  • Installer will now download the current version of Microsoft VC Redistributable package, option enabled by default.

  • Updated .report and .bug message receipt to provide better direction.

Bug Fixes

  • Stamina for infantry has been fixed, and heavier classes run out of sprint faster.

  • Mouse sensitivity is now scaled in horizontal and vertical movement.

  • Foxhole can now be placed via PPO tool again.

  • Audio now transitions smoothly as you move the camera.

  • Sherman M4A2 tracks no longer share damage threshold.

  • Churchill materials fixed between various LODs.

  • Opel doors and glass have been fixed.

  • US tanks now have proper UI images.

  • Base colors fixed on several vehicles.

  • Corrections to the Laffly S20, Bedford and M16 SPAA manuals.

  • Corrected excessive nose heaviness and out of spec Neutral Point with 109F and G series for proper functionality with auto take-off.

  • Several terrain textures have been audited to add more depth and quality.

  • Several tree textures have been optimized using better compression.

  • Building roof tops should no longer glow at night.

  • White squares are no longer visible in the clouds on rainy days.

  • Kerpen-Koln FB inf spawn no longer clips a berm.

  • Area 51 will no longer surrender when captured.

  • Fixed Sea Fort railings.

  • Moved Margate to correct location.

S! Cornered Rat Software

Changed files in this update

Windows WWIIOL-BE-x64: Windows Depot 251959
  • Loading history…
macOS WWIIOL-BE-x64:OSX Depot 251960
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link