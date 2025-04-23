 Skip to content

23 April 2025
The Gatorade Open

  • Play Quail Hollow starting 5/1 in the Gatorade Open!

  • Although Quail Hollow officially opens to the public on 5/15, all players can play in the Gatorade Open

  • The unlimited-play qualifier ends on June 8th, with the top 156 moving on to a four-round single-play championship starting June 11th

PING Clubs

  • Have a PING spring, upgrade your bag with PING's latest offerings: driver, iron set and more

Rock 'N' Roll Showdown

  • Raise your goblet of rock and shred to the top of the leaderboard in this month's Showdown

Bug Fixes

  • Improved apparel appearing as the correct color

  • Improved putting line not moving with the aim marker

  • Made improvements to there always being an inbox message notification

  • Fixed an issue where non-course pass tournaments show as locked when set as the featured tournament

  • Fixed an issue in the pro shop where changing ball color didn't properly update the price

  • Updated the club pass in the main menu header for players not in a country club

  • Added minutes back to the club pass countdown

  • Fixed an issue in Coin Chaos where game winning points could be given to the wrong player from a tie breaker

  • Fixed an event issue that caused the same event to show twice on the main menu

  • Fixed a pro shop issue where the description box was popping out of the pro shop details card

  • Fixed an issue with Blue Argyle shoes were showing invisible socks

  • Fixed an issue where the Daily Bonus section animation overlaps other UI elements

