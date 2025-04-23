The Gatorade Open

The unlimited-play qualifier ends on June 8th, with the top 156 moving on to a four-round single-play championship starting June 11th

Although Quail Hollow officially opens to the public on 5/15, all players can play in the Gatorade Open

Play Quail Hollow starting 5/1 in the Gatorade Open!

PING Clubs

Rock 'N' Roll Showdown

Bug Fixes

Improved apparel appearing as the correct color

Improved putting line not moving with the aim marker

Made improvements to there always being an inbox message notification

Fixed an issue where non-course pass tournaments show as locked when set as the featured tournament

Fixed an issue in the pro shop where changing ball color didn't properly update the price

Updated the club pass in the main menu header for players not in a country club

Added minutes back to the club pass countdown

Fixed an issue in Coin Chaos where game winning points could be given to the wrong player from a tie breaker

Fixed an event issue that caused the same event to show twice on the main menu

Fixed a pro shop issue where the description box was popping out of the pro shop details card

Fixed an issue with Blue Argyle shoes were showing invisible socks