The Gatorade Open
Play Quail Hollow starting 5/1 in the Gatorade Open!
Although Quail Hollow officially opens to the public on 5/15, all players can play in the Gatorade Open
The unlimited-play qualifier ends on June 8th, with the top 156 moving on to a four-round single-play championship starting June 11th
PING Clubs
- Have a PING spring, upgrade your bag with PING's latest offerings: driver, iron set and more
Rock 'N' Roll Showdown
- Raise your goblet of rock and shred to the top of the leaderboard in this month's Showdown
Bug Fixes
Improved apparel appearing as the correct color
Improved putting line not moving with the aim marker
Made improvements to there always being an inbox message notification
Fixed an issue where non-course pass tournaments show as locked when set as the featured tournament
Fixed an issue in the pro shop where changing ball color didn't properly update the price
Updated the club pass in the main menu header for players not in a country club
Added minutes back to the club pass countdown
Fixed an issue in Coin Chaos where game winning points could be given to the wrong player from a tie breaker
Fixed an event issue that caused the same event to show twice on the main menu
Fixed a pro shop issue where the description box was popping out of the pro shop details card
Fixed an issue with Blue Argyle shoes were showing invisible socks
Fixed an issue where the Daily Bonus section animation overlaps other UI elements
